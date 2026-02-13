AMB. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

POLICE ARREST ADMINS FOR 3 FACEBOOK PAGES OVER CYBER HARASSMENT



The Zambia Police Service has arrested five Lusaka residents for allegedly harassing and humiliating a woman on social media, in violation of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





According to police, 30 year-old Idah Choongo reported that defamatory content about her had been published on Facebook pages including Fyambe Media, Kanyama Zed Tv , and Kumwesu.





The report was made to the Anti – Fraud and Cyber Crime Unit at Lusaka Central Police Station on February 10, 2026.





Following investigations, the five suspects -Silvester Kaumba (42) of Kamwala South, Edwin Daka (40), Chrispine Samutumwa (27) of Makeni Villa, Musheck Chinyama (32), and Modrick Ngwala (28) _ were apprehended on February 12.





They have since been formally charged and released on police bond, pending their court appearance.





Police stressed that all legal procedures were followed during the arrests and refuted claims circulating online that the suspects had been abducted. Authorities are urging the public to verify information and report responsibly to prevent misinformation.



02/13/26