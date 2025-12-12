Police arrest Kasonde Mwenda at Parliament grounds where he went to protest.

POLICE PRESS RELEASE: CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE A BREACH OF THE PEACE





December 12, 2025



Police in Lusaka Province have apprehended three people, namely Kasonde Mwenda, Edina Ngoma, and Mbale Suzyo, all from Lusaka, for Conduct Likely to Cause a Breach of the Peace.





The incident happened today, December 12, 2025, around 14:40 hours near the Parliament Building in Lusaka.





The trio remain in custody, awaiting formal charges and a court appearance.



Issued by:



Lemekani Chirwa

Commanding Officer-Lusaka Province