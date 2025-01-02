Police arrest Livingstone man over death of wife



POLICE in Livingstone have apprehended 28 year old, Kelvin Lungu over the death of his wife Dorica Phiri, who was found hanging lifeless to a mango tree last week.



Initially, Lungu, of Nkumbi Road in the 217 area, of Southern Province town, reported to the police that his wife had taken her life.





According to reports, the couple left their house and went for a night of celebration at Limpo’s night club, where singer Yo Maps was performing on Christmas day.



After dancing to ‘Aweh’ and Kondwa, the couple then decided to go back home around 01:00 hours following day as suggested by the 23 year old wife.





But as they headed home, Lungu claimed that they had an argument which made them take different routes home.



40 minutes later, Lungu reportedly returned home at 01:40 hours but found the door locked.





The suspect said he knocked but there was no response so he started searching for his wife around their yard, but he did not see her.



According to his report, Lungu was then forced to go back to the club and look for her using the route she used back and forth, but couldn’t find her until around 05:45 hours when his neighbour, Jacqueline Kiziba, alerted him that there was a body in her yard.





According to Jacqueline, she had woken up early that fateful night to start her morning chores and stumbled upon someone hanging by a mango tree near the boundary between her yard and the couple’s yard.



Following the revelation, Lungu is said to have rushed to the spot and confirmed that it was his wife hanging from a tree, 30 meters away from their home.





He then rushed to report the matter to police, who also promptly visited the scene.



In confirming the incident, Southern Province commanding officer, Auxensio Daka said officers who visited the scene found that there were some drag marks on the ground and muddy (dirty) spots were observed on the clothes of the deceased, which appeared different to the soil at the scene implying that there was some struggle or fighting before the hanging took place.





Following police investigations, Lungu’s story did not match up with the occurrence and medical report.



A postmortem conducted on Dorica’s body ruled out the possibility that she had taken her own life, but instead indicated that her cause of death could be due to domestic violence.





Daka said the medical reports showed she had been viciously beaten with an object before her body was staged to appear as though she had taken her own life.



The shocking turn of events led to the Widower’s arrest on December 28, 2024.





"He is currently in police custody at Livingstone Central Police Station awaiting for the due process of the law to take it's course," said Daka…



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 2, 2024