POLICE ARREST MAMBWE ZIMBA OVER HICHILEMA IN COFFIN IMAGE



The Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested Mambwe Zimba of Water Works, Libala South, Lusaka..





This is for the offence of Transmission of Deceptive Electronic Communication, contrary to Section 19(1)(a) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha, confirmed the development in a statement.



Kaitisha explained that the suspect was apprehended following a joint operation conducted by the Zambia Police Service with other law enforcement agencies.





She revealed that on 22 February 2026, Zimba, acting as a page administrator, transmitted a deceptive and misleading electronic image on a Facebook page known as “Zambia for All 2026.





Kaitisha said the image falsely depicted President President Hakainde Hichilema lying in a coffin.





She emphasised that the publication was false and misleading to members of the public both within and outside the country.





Kaitisha said the suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon.



