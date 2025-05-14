POLICE ARREST MAN FOR MALICIOUS FACEBOOK POST, REFUTE CLAIMS OF ARREST OVER CRYING EMOJIS

ZP ARREST MAN FOR MALICIOUS FACEBOOK POST, REFUTE CLAIMS OF ARREST OVER CRYING EMOJIS



The Zambia Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old Lusaka man, Jeremiah Nkunika, in connection with a false and malicious social media post published on the Facebook page Icilenkalipa mu Zambia.





In a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, the suspect, a resident of an unmarked house on Chovu Chovu Road in Ng’ombe Compound, was apprehended on April 15, 2025, and is currently detained at Kabwata Police Station.





He has been officially charged with Prohibition of Harassment and Humiliation, contrary to Section 22 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, and is awaiting a court appearance.





Police refute media misreporting. The Police also took the opportunity to dismiss media reports suggesting that the suspect was arrested merely for posting “crying emojis” in a WhatsApp group. The report in question appeared in the Daily Nation Newspaper, Volume 11, Issue 4385, dated May 14, 2025.





“The Zambia Police Service wishes to clarify that this is inaccurate and not a reflection of the true nature of the offence committed,” Hamoonga stated.



In a call for responsible journalism. Police have since urged media houses to verify information with relevant authorities before publishing potentially misleading content.





“Irresponsible reporting has the potential to mislead citizens and erode public trust, and those found wanting should not claim victimization when held accountable under the law,” Hamoonga warned.





In commitment to lawful digital use. The Zambia Police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring responsible use of digital platforms, stating that acts of cyber defamation, harassment, and misinformation will be prosecuted in line with the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.





The public has been reminded to use social media responsibly, and that freedom of expression does not extend to malicious or harmful conduct online.