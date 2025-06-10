POLICE ARREST OVER 110 RI0TERS IN SERENJE DISTRICT UNREST



Police have arrested 110 individuals following a vi0lent ri0t at Mukando Turn-Off on June 9, 2025.





Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the unrest broke out around 07:00 hours when locals clashed with authorities over gold mining restrictions.



Hamoonga explained that police officers dispatched to the scene encountered an aggr£ssive m0b that pelted stones at law enforcement and their vehicles, causing damage to windshields.





He added that the ri0ters later stormed the District Commissioner’s Office, destroying furniture, computers, and official records.



Hamoonga further noted that the m0b also vañdalized the National Assembly Office of the area’s Member of Parliament.





He reported that several police officers sustained minor iñjuries in the chaøs.



Hamoonga emphasized that security reinforcements from Mupepetwe Police Post, the Zambia Correctional Service, the Zambia National Service, and Central Division Police Headquarters in Kabwe were mobilized to contain the situation.





He revealed that their swift coordination led to the arrest of 110 suspects, with additional arrests expected as investigations continue.





Hamoonga disclosed that a Dangote truck carrying 600 bags of cement was løøted during the uñrest.



He assured the public that calm has since been restored, and the previously blocked road has been reopened to traffic.





Hamoonga urged the public to address grievances lawfully and peacefully, warning against further acts of vi0lence and destruction.



He reiterated that investigations remain ongoing.