Police arrest Reverend in Ndola

Police arrested one of the members of the organising committee from Ndola City Ministers’ Platform, Rev. Charles Chileshe.

He was charged with “conduct likely to cause the breach of peace”. This was after he confronted the Police to understand why they sealed off UCZ St. Andrews Church premises in Ndola where the interdenominational church service aas expected to take place.

Rev. Chileshe has since been released after paying a fine as admission of guilty.