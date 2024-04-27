POLICE ARREST ‘SALAULA THIEVES’

….the suspects stole 256 bales of second hand clothes valued at over K1 million on April 19, 2024

Lusaka…. Saturday April 27, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Police in Lusaka have arrested two suspected criminals who broke into a warehouse in Lusaka’s Kuomboka area.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale says the suspects stole from therein 256 bales of second hand clothes valued at K1,071,000 on April 19, 2024.

Mr Mwale narrated that Police instituted investigations which led to the arrest of the suspects on April 25, 2024 around 20:00 in Kamwala South.

“They were identified as Daniel Simuwilu aged 38 and Givas Kamboni aged 36 both of Kamwala South in Lusaka. After interviews, officers recovered K157,000 from the two suspects and an unregistered Toyota IST, all properties believed to be proceeds of the same crime,” he said.

"The suspects are detained in custody waiting to be formally charged with the offence of Breaking into a Building and Commiting a Felony

And a 50-year-old man of Lusaka’s Garden house area had his K40,000 stolen from his motor vehicle.

“The money, which is said to have been wrapped in a plastic bag and hidden underneath the drivers seat of the Toyota Landcruiser, was stolen while the vehicle was parked near Ulendo Building located along Mumbwa road,” he disclosed.

“The incident occurred on April 26, 2024 around 11:00 hours. The victim, only identified as Mr. Phiri, told Police officers who visited the scene that he was surprised to see the driver’s door open when he had properly secured his motor vehicle before leaving. Officers have instituted investigations into the matter.”