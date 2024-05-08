PF MUST END FACTIONS – LISWANISO

THE PF is the biggest opposition political party in Zambia, our wish is to see that the factions which have been created come to an end, UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso said.

Mr Liswaniso said the governing party will continue respecting the former ruling party and prays that the issues surrounding it can come to an end.

He said the UPND want to see to it that the former ruling party members start working together and speak for the people.

Mr Liswaniso said what is happening is unfortunate and no one could wish that such continues in the country’s political circles https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/