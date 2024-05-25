Police arrest Sean Kingston after home raid

Singer Sean Kingston was arrested in California, just hours after police raided his Florida mansion, where his mother was also taken into custody.

In February, a company accused Kingston of not fully paying for an extensive TV and sound system.

He was arrested in Fort Irwin, southern California, on charges of fraud and theft based on a warrant from Florida, according to the police.

Prior to his arrest, Kingston mentioned on social media that his lawyers were “handling everything.”

The Florida police raid was conducted at a residence near Fort Lauderdale, which court documents from February listed as Kingston’s address.

US media, including the BBC’s partner CBS News, reported that the woman arrested was Kingston’s mother

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the BBC that they served arrest and search warrants at the property. Kingston’s legal name is Kisean Anderson.

“As a result of the investigation, an adult female, Janice Turner, 2/16/1963, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges.”This investigation is active and ongoing.”

Following the incident, law enforcement officers were observed taking items from the property. It’s uncertain if the arrests are related to the allegations made by the company.

Subsequently, Mr. Kingston was apprehended in southern California without any resistance, as stated by Broward police.

He is anticipated to be booked into the San Bernardino jail.

Both Mr. Kingston and his mother, referred to as Mama Kingston on Instagram, have been approached for comment.

Before his arrest, Mr. Kingston seemed to address the situation on his Instagram profile.

“I am good and so is my mother,” the singer said in response to reports that the arrested woman was his mother.

“My lawyers are handling everything as we speak,” he added.

A lawyer representing the pair acknowledged that allegations had been made against them, telling the AP news agency: “We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution.”