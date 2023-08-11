Police arrest soldier’s wife for brutalizing orphaned step-son while her soldier husband is away on national duty!

Police arrest soldier’s wife for brutalizing orphaned step-son

POLICE in Lusaka have taken into custody a wife of a soldier for disfiguring the entire body of her four-year old step son with ugly scars of physical abuse.

Last evening, a video of an abused child identified as Ian Bwalaya surfaced on Facebook.

In the said video, Ian innocently revealed that a woman he referred to as “mommy” had used various weapons including a knife and a handle of mop to inflict pain on him.

Ian was recorded by a concerned teacher in school he attends who said she had noticed the boy was a victim of physical abuse.

The teacher pulled up Ian’s shirt to reveal ugly scars inflicted by whips all over his body.

His legs and bottom bore similar torture marks while he revealed that the bandage on his hand was because of injuries caused by a knife.

The video caused widespread public furore with many wondering who would cause such harm to an innocent sweet looking child, like Ian.

But upon seeing the video, Christopher Bwalya, a Zambia Army military police officer of Appollo Barracks, identified Ian as the son of his workmate,Justine Bwalya who has been away on national duty in Zambezi District since May.

In military fashion, Christopher jogged to Marcopolo Police Post where he told officers that his neighbours son had been a victim of violent abuse at the hands of his step mother whom he identified as Langiwe Ngosa aged 29.

Christopher revealed to officers that Ian’s biological mother was late.

Upon receiving the report, officers wasted no time as they immediately rushed to Appollo Baracaks and to Ngosa’s house where they found her perched on a couch switching DStv channels between ZeeWorld and Nigerian movies.

She was immediately arrested and taken into custody while Ian was handed over to his father’s relatives in Chawama Compound.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed Ngosa’s arrest last evening saying a medical form was issued to the abused child.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba