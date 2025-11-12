Police arrest Spax Mining, Richard Kazala linking them to the Group that Stoned President Hichilema

Police Pick Spax, Kazala linking them to the Group that Stoned President Hichilema



Police have picked renowned Chingola based businessman, Kabaso Mulenga popularly known Spax.linking him to the group that went riotous on Saturday, 8th November 2025..





Mulenga is the owner of Spax Mining Ltd, a mining company based in Chingola.



Others detained include former Deputy Minister of Sports and former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Vice President, Richard Kazala.





Spax is detained at Chingola Police Station.



This is part of crackdown that resulted from President Hakainde Hichilema’s public rally where he was booed, stoned and chased from Chiwempala township in Chingola.







Earlier the Police also picked Alex Mwale the assistant pastor at Pentecostal Church of Christ in Chingola led by Bishop Joseph Kazhila.





So far, 27 suspects have been apprehended for allegedly participating in the riots, acts of arson and the destruction of public property in Chingola.





This was disclosed by Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu who visited Chingola and conducted on site inspections of the gutted market.