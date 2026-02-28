🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Police Arrest Suspect Over Fake Presidential Resignation Letter

The Zambia Police Service has arrested 40-year-old Richard Kaunda Mulenga of Luangwa Compound, Lusaka, in connection with the circulation of a fabricated resignation letter attributed to President Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement issued Saturday, police confirmed that Mulenga has been charged with Making a Document Without Authority, contrary to Section 356 of the Penal Code, and Transmission of Deceptive Electronic Communication under Section 19(1)(a) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.

Police allege that on February 26, 2026, Mulenga, described as the creator and administrator of a Facebook page known as “Zambia for All 2026,” published a falsified letter purporting to announce the President’s resignation. The document, which bore official insignia and formatting, quickly circulated online before being dismissed as fake by the ruling UPND and State House.

“The publication is alleged to have been false and misleading to members of the public both within and outside the country,” Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said, adding that the suspect was apprehended following a joint operation with other law enforcement agencies.

The arrest follows heightened concern over the growing misuse of social media platforms to spread political misinformation. Police have reiterated their commitment to curbing digital falsehoods and have urged the public to verify information through official government communication channels.

Mulenga remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon.

© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa