Police arrest UNZA students!

Police in Lusaka yesterday between 20hrs and today September 19,2023 at 00:10 hours apprehended five University Of Zambia students and five persons following the riots that occurred yesterday leading into the early hours of today.

The ten have been identified as:

1. M/Chawezi Muwowo aged 21, a first year student studying Project Management.

2. M/ John Chisels aged 22, a second year student studing Human Nutrition.

3. M/Gift Mukadi, a third year student studying bachelor of science in the school of education.

3. M/Kachisa Kambangu aged 29 a first year student studying Masters in Geology.

4. M/Masho Kapembwa Mulenga, a third year law student.

6. M/Clinton Njovu aged 25 of house number 22/25 Ngombe compound,

7. M/Mwansa Mwila, aged 20 of unmarked house number Mtendere East, who is unemployed,

8. M/Moses Mutale aged 44 of unmarked house number of Kamango area in Kalundu.

9. M/Michael Phiri aged 27 of unmarked house number in Kalingalinga compound who is unemployed,

10. M/Derrick Mukelebai, aged 27 of unmarked house number in Garden Chilulu compound a garden boy.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says more than 500 students rioted over the cancellation of the 2023 University of Zambia Students Union elections due to financial challenges.

He says the students blocked Great East road with drums, stones, burnt tyres and started stoning motor vehicles.

It has also been reported that during the riot, five shops were broken into and assorted groceries whose value is yet to be established were looted within the University.

“One female student identified as F/ Twambo Chinyama aged 22, who is a first year student studying psychology sustained bruises on her right hand and general body pains”, Hamoonga said.

Hamoonga also said quick action by Police prevented the situation from escalating.The students then retreated back into Campus.

“Police officers have therefore been deployed around the campus and are monitoring the situation and Investigations into the matter are still ongoing,” Hamoonga adds

