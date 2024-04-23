POLICE ASK INTERPOL TO PLACE TAYALI ON RED ALERT

Zambia Police Service has asked Interpol to place Economic and Equity Party (EPP) president Chilufya Tayali on red notice to facilitate for his arrest.

Tayali is wanted in different courts where some magistrates have since issued bench warrants against him for his continued non-attendance.

In one of the cases, the politician, who is active on Facebook, is accused of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race.

It is alleged that on January 26, 2023, in a live broadcast on his Facebook page handle, ‘EEP President Chilufya Tayali’, the politician uttered the words “Us Bembas are useful idiots”.

The words above are alleged to be an expression showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for Bembas because of tribe and place of origin.

But the accused, who denied the charge, stopped attending court, prompting Lusaka magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula to issue a bench warrant against the accused last month on March 27.

When the case resumed for return of bench on April 10, Mulife Liswaniso, the arresting officer, informed the court that the search for the accused is still under way.

