POLICE BLOCK SOCIALIST PARTY RALLY IN CHINGOLA



Since the UPND formed government, the Socialist Party has not been allowed to hold a single public rally. Yet the same government continues to preach about the “rule of law” while denying opposition political parties their constitutional right to assemble and mobilise freely.





The reasons given by the police are unjustified and expose a pattern of using administrative excuses to suppress democratic political activity. At the same time, those in power continue to deceive themselves and the public by claiming there is no opposition in the country.





Democracy cannot thrive where political space is selectively controlled. We call on the authorities to respect the Constitution and allow all political parties equal freedom to interact with the Zambian people.