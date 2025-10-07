Police boss warns Lubinda, Nakacinda and team against countrywide protest
THE Zambia Police Service will not tolerate any actions or rhetoric aimed at undermining public order and the safety of citizens, says inspector general of police Graphael Musamba.
This comes hours after the PF under their official Facebook page called Patriotic Front – PF suggested that the former ruling party would hold a nation-wide protest starting from Robert Chabinga’s house.
The post came hours after Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda with their team held an emergency central committee meeting yesterday.
Musamba has since ordered all commanding officers and operational units across the country to remain on high alert, conduct proactive intelligence led policing and take firm but lawful action against any person or group that willfully seeks to incite, organise, or perpetrate violence or disorder.
“commanding officers must ensure quick response capabilities to preserve peace and protect law-abiding citizens,” he said.
The police boss further warned that those found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Zambia.
“Let it be made abundantly clear that while the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed, it must be exercised within the confines of the law.”
“The Zambia Police Service will not tolerate any actions or rhetoric aimed at undermining public order and the safety of citizens. When law enforcement moves in to act, those responsible should not cry foul, as their conduct has clearly shown intent to cause public disorder. The Police will act firmly and decisively,” warned the police leader…https://kalemba.news/politics/police-boss-warns-lubinda-nakacinda-and-team-against-countrywide-protest/
By George Musonda
Kalemba, October 7, 2025
