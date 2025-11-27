Police break in, raid and search former Malawi’s President Chakwera’s house. He is accused of stealing four dogs

Malawi begins silly season of harrassing former President as Police Search for Four German Shepherds Dogs



Police invaded premises of former Malawi president Dr Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe.



The Malawi Congress Party senior official has revealed that since yesterday three land cruiser vehicles arrived for many times at Chakwera’s residence.





“It was a surprise to see officers from Malawi Police Service invading into Dr Chakwera’s house without any documentation, if it’s the issue of German Shepherds, the court is still examining.” Said the MCP official.





Currently Malawi Congress Party has refuted claims that it’s leader has been grabbed for questioning.

The Malawi Police says they conducted a search operation at the former President Lazarus Chakwera’s residence in Lilongwe’s Area 10, seeking four missing German Shepherds.





According to police deputy spokesperson Alfred Chimthele, the search was authorized by a warrant, based on evidence provided by Godfrey Jalale, 62, former director of security of state residences.





Jalale who hails from Mchinji is currently on remand, accused of stealing the dogs and is currently on remand.





Police have denied rumors of Chakwera’s arrest, stating he’s not being targeted in the investigation.



