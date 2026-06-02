POLICE CHARGE GARRY NKOMBO WITH ASSAULT IN MAZABUKA



Mazabuka Police have charged Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an alleged incident that occurred during nomination activities at Mazabuka Civic Centre





According to Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo, the reports were made on May 20 by Bilden Shaloba of Lusaka and Emmanuel Mweemba of Mazabuka, who alleged that they were assaulted by Mr. Nkombo and his supporters.





Police say the complainants had gone to Mazabuka Civic Centre to support UPND aspiring parliamentary candidate Vincent Lilanda during the filing of nomination papers when the alleged assault occurred.





Shaloba reportedly sustained a swollen hand, back pain and general body pains, while Mweemba suffered injuries to his finger and arm. Mr. Shaloba also reported losing K20,000 during the incident.





Following investigations, Nkombo was summoned by police and reported himself to Mazabuka Police Station on Monday, where a warn-and-caution statement was recorded.





He has since been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code and released on police bond pending further police action.



Police say investigations into the matter are continuing.