POLICE CONDEMN MOB JUSTICE AND DESTRUCTION OF PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE

The Zambia Police Service strongly condemns incidents of mob justice and the destruction of public infrastructure. Such acts undermine the rule of law, disrupt public safety, and put innocent lives at risk.

Public infrastructure, including police posts, is established to serve and protect communities, and its destruction hampers our ability to provide timely services, leaving citizens vulnerable to criminal activities.

We remind the public that taking the law into their own hands is not only illegal but also counterproductive. Justice can only be effectively administered through established legal channels.

CASE OF MURDER -MUNUNGA POLICE POSTWe wish to inform the public of a tragic incident reported on January 13, 2025 at Mununga Police Post under Chienge Police Station. At around 09:00 hours, F/Given Mumba, aged 40, of Chiseketi Village, Chief Mununga, District Chienge, reported her niece, Grace Kaoma, aged 44, of Kapampale Village, missing since 06:00 hours on January 12, 2025.

While the family was searching, they received a call from Ms. Kaoma’s former husband, Derrick Mwale, stating that she was dead and buried near her farming field.

Upon receiving this alarming report, police rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident.

The deceased was found buried in a bush, with a hoe discovered nearby. A physical inspection revealed injuries, including bleeding from the mouth and nose, bruises on her right hand, and a swollen face, suggesting she may have been assaulted with an unknown object.Brief facts reveal that Grace Kaoma had been receiving threats from her former husband, Derrick Mwale, following their divorce.

Police investigations led to the apprehension of the suspect at 23:00 hours yesterday January 13, 2025, and he was detained at Mununga Police Post.

MOB ATTACK AND DAMAGE TO POLICE INFRASTRUCTURERegrettably, today January 14,2025 at around 05:00 hours, a mob gathered at Mununga Police Post upon learning of the suspect’s detention.

The mob attacked the officers on duty, broke into the cells, and extensively damaged the police post.

They forcibly removed the suspect and subjected him to severe mob violence, leaving him with deep cuts on the head.The situation was brought under control with reinforcement from Chienge Police Station.

The injured suspect was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he is currently admitted in unstable condition.

APPEAL TO THE PUBLICWe urge all community members to allow the police to conduct thorough investigations and bring offenders to justice through the proper channels. Mob justice and the destruction of police facilities hinder the very justice the public seeks and embolden criminal elements in society.

Members of the public are reminded that such actions constitute serious offenses punishable under the laws of Zambia. We also appeal for calm and cooperation as investigations into this matter continue.

This is contained in a statement issued by Zambia Police Service public relations officer

Rae Hamoonga