POLICE COUPLE LOSES PROPERTY IN SUNSET COMPOUND FIRE.



A police couple in Sunset Compound, Isoka District, has lost property worth over K15,000 after a fire gutted their house on September 30, 2025.





The incident occurred around 16:40 hours and was reported at Isoka Police Station by Constable Martha Kawina, 36, a traffic officer based at the station.





Muchinga Police Commanding Officer Denis Moola said the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault from a socket where two phones were charging.





He explained that the flames quickly spread, destroying items including two wooden beds, a double mattress, one trunk, a table, four blankets, assorted clothes, shoes, and an incubator.





Brief facts indicate that the couple’s daughter was at home when she noticed smoke while watching television.





She alerted the family, but efforts to save the property failed as the fire spread rapidly. Fortunately, all occupants escaped unhurt.





Speaking to ISO FM News, Bernard Kapeso [husband], estimated the value of the property lost to be over K15,000 .





He thanked neighbours who rushed in to help put out the fire before it spread to nearby houses.



Iso FM