POLICE DENY ARREST REPORTS OF CONTROVERSIAL BLOGGER “WHY ME”



By Fridah Chalwe



Police Spokesperson Ray Hamoonga has expressed ignorance over widely circulated news that controversial social media blogger Francis Kapwepwe commonly known as Why Me has been arrested.





Mr Hamoonga has told Mafken News via a telephone interview that he is not aware as claimed by some people that the controversial blogger is in police custody.





He however promised to give a comprehensive response once he establishes the whereabouts of Francis Kapwepwe if he is indeed in police custody.





Social media is awash with reports that Why Me was arrested in Chirundu as he went to get a parcel from his girlfriend.



Source: Mafken FM