POLICE DENY BEING AT THE PF SECRETARIAT

By Darius Choonya

The Zambia Police Service has denied being at the opposition Patriotic Front PF Secretariat on Tuesday January 2, 2024.

In an interview with Diamond News, Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga says the police officers had parked their vehicles five (5) metres away from the PF Secretariat in readiness for their daily routine patrols.

Mr. Hamoonga says if the police were aiming to seal off the Party Secretariat, PF faction Spokesperson Emmanuel Mwamba would not have been allowed to enter the said premises.

Earlier, Mr. Mwamba had attributed the police presence at the secretariat to social media reports that the Edgar Lungu led PF had intentions of holding a protest.

Credit: Diamond TV