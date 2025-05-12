POLICE DETAIN SUSPECT IN CHIPATA SHOOTING INCIDENT



By Samuel Khwawe



Police in Chipata have detained a 48-year-old man, Esau Mbazima, for allegedly shooting two people following a road altercation on Sunday.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba says the incident occurred around 14:40hrs near a Zambeef shop in Kapata after Mbazima drove recklessly close to a man and his 4-year-old daughter.



When confronted, Mbazima allegedly fired 2-3 shots, injuring a 26-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.





The victims were rushed to Chipata Central Hospital with gunshot wounds.



Police later arrested Mbazima at a security checkpoint along Lundazi Road as he was trying to escape.





A pistol and other items were recovered from his Toyota Premio ARB 338.



He faces two counts of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm under Section 224 of Zambia’s Penal Code.





Investigations continue as police want to conduct ballistic tests on the firearm.



Diamond TV Online