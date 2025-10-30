Police fire gunshots, teargas at Tanzania protesters day 2

Police in Tanzania’s main city of Dar es Salaam fired gunshots and teargas on Thursday to disperse protesters who returned to the streets a day after a general election marred by violent demonstrations.

Protests broke out in Dar es Salaam and several other cities during the vote on Wednesday, with demonstrators infuriated by the exclusion of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s two biggest challengers from the presidential race.

Police ordered an overnight curfew in Dar es Salaam, a city of more than seven million people, and internet access remained disrupted across the country. Dozens of protesters returned to the streets of the Mbagala, Gongo la Mboto and Kiluvya neighbourhoods on Thursday, where police fired gunshots and teargas.

The election commission barred main opposition party CHADEMA from participating after it refused to sign a code of conduct in April. Party leader Tundu Lissu faces treason charges.

The commission also disqualified the candidate for opposition party ACT-Wazalendo, leaving only minor parties to take on Hassan.

Tanzania’s chief of police, Camelius Wambura, declared that curfew would start at 18:00 local time and urged people to stay indoors.

“We are tired. We want an independent electoral commission so that every Tanzanian can choose the leader they want,” a protester told the BBC.

Reports say that voter turnout in Dar es Salaam was low when polls opened on Wednesday, with many hesitant to show up amid safety concerns.

Hassan’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi party has governed Tanzania since independence in 1961. She became the country’s first female president in 2021 following the death of President John Magufuli.

Amnesty International reported that one member of the public and one police officer were killed during election day protests across Tanzania.

“Reports that one general member of the public and one police officer have been killed during election day protests across Tanzania are deeply disturbing,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

NetBlocks confirmed a nationwide internet disruption, describing it as a “digital blackout.”

Protesters burned down a police station along Nelson Mandela Road, the main road from the city’s port.

More than 37 million registered voters were eligible to cast ballots in the presidential and parliamentary election.

The electoral commission says it will announce results within three days of election day.

CHADEMA had called for protests during the election, which it said amounted to a “coronation” of Hassan.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Alfred Chalamila said security agencies were ready to deal with any “disruptors of peace.”

The United States Embassy in Tanzania issued a security alert citing “country-wide” protests in multiple locations.

Analysts from the Institute for Security Studies noted that the absence of international observers could affect transparency and undermine public confidence in the results.