Police gun down armed robber who was targeting Yango drivers

THE life of a 32 year old armed robber who was linked to a spate of crimes and aggravated robberies on Yango taxi drivers has come to an abrupt end after he was shot at by police, whilst trying to escape from police custody.

It is reported that Marlon Mutakasha, commonly known as Fresher, was in the business of booking Yango taxi vehicles, then launch attacks on drivers, steal their money, and sometimes, their vehicles at gun point.

However, luck would not be with him forever and the police, acting on a tip-off, traced and

spotted him in Lusaka’s Chunga area.

The law enforcers managed to challenge the occupants and it was discovered that the vehicle he was being driven in was a Yango taxi which he booked, perhaps to carry out his routine work.

After he was caught, and interrogated the Mutakasha led the police officers to his accomplices who he mentioned as Lawrence, also known as Lole, and Shadreck also known as Doza, both of Chazanga compound for possible arrest and recoveries.

But on their way to Chazanga compound, the police officers’ vehicle developed a machenical fault which compelled the officers to push it off the road.

Seeing that the officers’ attention was yielding, the suspect, whilst still in handcuffs, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to Usain Bolt into the shrubs around Chunga cemetery.

That prompted the officers to fire several warning shots and, according to a statement issued by Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale, one bullet hit him.

The police officers quickly called for another vehicle and rushed Mutakasha to the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) for medical attention where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Before the failed escape, Mutakasa was found with an ABSA ATM card for a Yango driver based in Chalala who was attacked on November 26, 2022 around 01:30 hours.

The victim was robbed and made to withdraw money at a named ATM along Alick Nkhata road.

According to police, the suspect in collaboration with others, also allegedly robbed another man on the same night, absconding with a phone before withdrawing K11,000 using the victim’s ATM card.

Mutakasha was also wanted for the aggravated robbery on a government official after they stole a Toyota Corolla VVTI which was robbed at gunpoint about eight months ago

He was also found with 20 SIM cards, and a drivers’ licence believed to belong to a victim.

Mwale stated that Mutakasha’s body is currently at the UTH mortuary, awaiting formal identification and post-mortem.

Mwale added that investigations have since been intensified.

By Moses Makwaya

