POLICE IG REQUESTS FOR A 4000 NEW RECRUITEES AS MWIMBU COMMISSIONS THE 2026 Electoral AND 2025-2031 SECURITY PLANS.





By Francis Mulenda



Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba has request for a total of 4000 recruitment ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking at the double launch of 2026 electoral and 2025-2031 security plans, Musamba noted that the Zambia Police Service requires more officers in order to adquately re-enforce the security services ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr Musamba however re-assured the nation that the Zambia Police service remains steadfast in ensuring the peaceful, credible and neutral policing before, during and after the 2026 general elections.





And the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwimbu has reaffirmed government’s commitment towards enabling better condition for the police service.





The minister commended the polices service for their relentless approach in maintaining law and order in a professional manner that has evolved from unnecessary approach which may escalates further violence to Morden techniques which brings about dialogue.





He noted that police recent professionalism has restored public confidence and trust between the police and the communities across the country.





He said the restoration of public confidence is in line with the Eighth National Development plan which seeks for a safer and secure Zambia for economic development.





He however called on the police unit to remain resolute in fighting the evolving crime by embracing modern technology. He further urged the men in uniform to remain Discipline and maintain ethical standards while performing their duties.