Police in Chambishi have detained a German national and freelance journalist

Police in Chambishi have detained a Berlin reporter…sources close to the story say She went to talk to the community members there.



NOTE: she has a ZANIS press card.

#Developing Story

September 30,2025- Chambishi Police Station received a report of trespass that occurred on September 30, 2025, around 13:30 hours at NFC African Mining in Kalusale area, Chambishi





Brief facts are that Sino mine police officers, while conducting routine patrols, found Rebecca Stegmann, aged 30, believed to be a German national and freelance journalist, speaking with some residents in Kalusale.



She was later taken by mine police officers to Chambishi Police Station, where, after verifications, she was cautioned and advised to always follow the laid-down procedures and obtain permission from management before engaging in any activities within the mine’s area.





Godfrey Chilabi

Assistant Public Relations Officer