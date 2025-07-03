POLICE IN ISOKA WORRIED WITH HIGH CASES OF K500 COUNTERFEIT NOTES

……….Fake money, real problems.





Police in Isoka District have sounded the alarm over a surge in counterfeit K500 notes, warning residents to double-check their kwacha especially if it suddenly looks too fresh to be true.





Speaking on a live radio program on ISO FM, Isoka Police Officer-in-Charge Lackson Hanyama said the district is grappling with a wave of fake currency flooding local markets and shops. “Counterfeiters are targeting unsuspecting traders and members of the public,” he warned translation: if someone gives you change with too much confidence, look again.





Superintendent Hanyama revealed that most of these fake notes sneak into circulation during peak trading hours, when everyone’s busy selling tomatoes, airtime, and second-hand jeans. “By the time shop owners realize they’ve been duped, the customer is already halfway to the next district,” he joked.





One trader reportedly accepted a fake K500, only to realize at closing time that President Hakainde Hichilema’s face was oddly smiling with sunglasses and wearing a suit from 1995.



“This is not just a police issue,” Hanyama emphasized. “The community must be involved.” He urged people to report suspicious notes early preferably before using them to buy a plate of nshima and chicken.





The police are working on identifying the source of the counterfeits, but with some notes being so well-printed they nearly fooled a bank teller, it’s clear the culprits have upgraded from the usual “photocopy at the back of a bar” operation.





For now, locals are being encouraged to hold notes to the light, check for watermarks, and most importantly if the money smells like glue and regret, it’s probably fake.





Remember: if someone insists on paying you with a K500 and rushes off before you can even say “receipt,” congratulations you may have just joined Isoka’s growing counterfeit collectors club.



©️ Kumwesu News – July 3, 2025