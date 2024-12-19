POLICE IN KAWAMBWA ARE LOOKING FOR HON JEAN CHISENGA, HON MUMBI PHIRI, PASTOR PETER CHANDA AND LUSAKA LAWYER CELESTINE MUKANDILA





…..want to slap them with Aggravated Robbery, reveals Hon Lubinda



Kawambwa District… Thursday December 19, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



Police in Kawambwa District are allegedly looking for Mambilima PF Member of Parliament Hon Jean Chisenga, Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mukandila, New Congress Party President Pastor Peter Chanda and former PF Deputy Secretary General Hon Mumbi Phiri.





According to PF Vice President Hon Given Lubinda, the police want to charge the four leaders with Aggravated Robbery.





Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on St Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Priest Fr Kenneth Kashinga, Hon Lubinda said the charges are concocted and want to intimidate the opposition as they campaign for the Tonse Alliance candidate Danstan Mwansa who is standing on the New Congress Party (NCP) ticket.





He revealed that the Officer in Charge at Kawambwa Police Station today called the NCP Deputy Secretary General Jonathan Phiri to present the four leaders at the Station.





“Yesterday, Chief Munkanta received information that the UPND have a specific room at a named lodge which they are calling ‘An Emergency Room’ where they are keeping offensive weapons such as guns, machetes, knives and other weapons. So the Chief instructed a police officer, his retainer, Hon Chisenga, Pastor Chanda and Celestine Mukandila to go and check if it is true that the UPND have those weapons. But when they got there, they refused to open one room which was mentioned to be the holding room for weapons. To our surprise, the UPND rushed to the police and reported that the people who had gone there had stolen K20, 000 and want to charge them with Aggravated Robbery,” he informed the Priest.





“The second issue also happened yesterday in the afternoon towards evening, where Mike Mposha was reportedly seen at a school where the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) officials are said to be collecting Voters cards and NRCs from the local people. This was suspicious and so after receiving this information from our members, Hon Mumbi Phiri rushed there to check what was happening. And she was received by Mr Mposha. Later we heard that Hon Phiri stole a phone and K20, 000. They want to charge her with Aggravated Robbery as well.”





The former Justice Minister further said these moves are calculated and aimed at disadvantaging the opposition.



“How do you call for the arrest of your opponents a day before elections? And the charges they want to slap on our people are grave, and you know it will be difficult to get them out as this is a norm by the UPND to keep their opponents in incarceration. This is why we are appealing to the Church to appeal to the conscience of these people because we want a free and fair election,” he added.





Meanwhile, Luapula Constituency PF MP Eng Chanda Katotobwe said one can tell that these cases are concocted because in the two cases, they are mentioning K20, 000 meaning that they were told to do so by UPND.





And Fr Kashinga said since the nominations, he has been preaching for peace and unity.





He said he will continue to pray for a free and fair election.





Hon Lubinda was in the company of Pastor Chanda, Hon Chisenga and Mr Mukandila.



