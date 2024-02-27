Police In Lusaka Have Apprehended PF members For Disorderly Conduct

POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended four Patriotic Front (PF) members among them Emmanuel Mwamba for Disorderly Conduct.

In a statement issued, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the four were apprehended while they gathered outside Kabwata police station on pretext of offering solidarity to Mr Raphael Nakachinda who was detained.

“Among the first individuals to arrive was Emmanuel Mwamba, accompanied by a group of cadres who engaged in unruly behavior. As a result of their disorderly conduct, the following persons were apprehended and detained for the offence of Disorderly Conduct in Police Station.

Emmanuel Mwamba, aged 52, of 136A Chandwe Musonda Road, Villa Elizabeth. Ms. Jacqueline Chipo, aged 49, of an unmarked house number behind Heroes Stadium, Matero. Gideon Tolopa, aged 43, of House number 475/15 Kamwala South and Mr Gift Kachingwe, aged 32, of Phase 4 Extension, Meanwood Kwamwena, Vonna Valley,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said police are actively addressing the situation, and the four arrested individuals are in custody as police are waiting for them to avail sureties for them to be released on police bond as by law established.

(Mwebantu)