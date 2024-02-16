POLICE INVESTIGATING CORNELIUS MWEETWA

Police have instituted investigations into a matter where Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa was reported to police by Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe.

Dr. M’membe reported Mr. Mweetwa to police over his statement that the UPND while in opposition worked with Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili to issue tribal remarks to discredit former president Edgar Lungu.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale has confirmed to phoenix news that police are in receipt of the report from Dr. M’membe and that investigations are underway.

Mr. Mwale says police will inform the general public of the findings once investigations are concluded.

PHOENIX NEWS