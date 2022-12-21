POLICE ISSUE FRESH CALL-OUTS FOR HON. GIVEN LUBINDA AND OTHERS

Lusaka-21st December 2022

The Zambia Police have issued fresh call-outs to Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda and 3 others in a matter related to calls by the leaders for the State to conduct a postmortem on the remains of the late Tutwa Ngulube.

The call-outs were delivered to their lawyers Makebi Zulu Advocates.

The Police call-outs have also been issued to Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Dr. Canisius Banda.

However the lawyers for Hon. Lubinda and others wrote to the Police that they are preoccupied with the election petitions of Hon. Joseph Malanji and Hon. Bowman Lusambo where some members summoned by the Police were also witnesses.

And Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda said they were ready to appear before the Police anytime their lawyers were ready and as they had not committed any offence to demand for an autopsy on the remains of Mr. Ngulube

He said its within the law to demand for a postmortem everytime there was a suspicious death or the family or concerned parties wanted to establish the cause of death.

Below is the statement issued by the Patriotic Front.

We are aware that Zambia is a country governed by the rule of law.

As responsible citizens, it is our duty to ensure that this state of our governance is both promoted and protected.

It follows then that when the police require support in their law enforcement duties or efforts, we will fully cooperate with them.

In the matter of Tutwa NGULUBE’s case, we are ready to appear before the Zambia Police Service.

Nonetheless, our lawyer Mr Makebi ZULU is presently in the Copperbelt Province handling other legal matters.

As a consequence of his absence, he authored a letter to the Zambia Police Service about our willingness to be interviewed but guided that this should only occur on a later date when his schedule allows.

It is then surprising that the police have continued to disregard our right to legal representation by continuing to summon us in the absence of our lawyer.

We pray that the police and our lawyer pick on a mutually agreeable date when these interviews can be conducted.

Let us all as citizens work together for the collective good of our country.

Issued by;

Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

PATRIOTIC FRONT

21 December 2022