Police Minister Senzo Mchunu cleared in Madlanga Commission interim report, Presidency confirms





The Presidency has officially confirmed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has not been implicated in the interim findings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, despite serious allegations made against him during the commission’s hearings.





The interim report, submitted to President Ramaphosa on 17 December 2025, is part of the ongoing inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.





Chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the commission has heard testimony from several witnesses who have alleged misconduct by senior police officials.





While the report identifies prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against a number of senior police figures and recommends immediate referrals for further investigation, the Presidency clarified that Mchunu’s name does not feature on the list of those facing criminal charges at this stage.





The statement acknowledged that the interim report includes evidence and allegations raised during Mchunu’s testimony but stressed that the commission’s work is ongoing and that more evidence will be heard before final conclusions are drawn.





Mchunu, who was placed on special leave last year amid the controversy, has denied any criminal links and has insisted he acted in good faith in decision-making, including his controversial move to disband the KwaZulu‑Natal Political Killings Task Team an action that triggered significant scrutiny.





Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya added that there is “no evidence” the president is protecting the minister and that Mchunu will return to the commission to respond to further allegations before any decisions are taken about his future in the role.