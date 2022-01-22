Police Must Act Without Any Further Delay on Cadres Breaking the Law
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
It’s so traumatising to watch the video from Kasama where a District Administrative Officer ( DAO), Beauty Namukoko, was harassed, beaten and brutalized by UPND cadres at the government offices.
Preliminary reports indicate that the cadres accused the officer of frustrating the government youth empowerment scheme.
The Police do not need any pushing to quickly round-up and arrest these attackers.
These wanton acts in the name of Government or the ruling party must have ended on August 12th 2021.
Zambians overwhelmingly, rejected the issue of political party cadres acting above the law, committing crimes without fear of law enforcement agencies and abusing civil servants.
But we now have numerous reports that cadres are back in bus stations and markets.
The other day, the President personally witnessed this when traders at Munyaule Market, informed him of cadres illegally levying and harassing them.
To see this impunity rear its ugly head too early in this administration is of serious concern.
Someone is not doing their job or are conspiring to frustrate the presidential pronouncement to end this impunity.
Why did Zambians vote out the PF if such things can continue happening in our country? There are leaders in UPND who think everything in Zambia now belongs to them and they are encouraging cadres to continue operating above the law. Anybody who is not UPND in Zambia today or gives a different opinion about any political matter is an enemy and has to be insulted, threatened or beaten. Just take a close look at the arrogant, insolent and divisive comments by UPND supporters on social media and you will get a disturbing idea about where this country is headed. Examine critically and objectively also some statements by HH and other senior UPND leaders and you will come to understand that their main objective in ruling this country is to resolve their perceived past political hegemonic injustices and grievances and to punish those thought to have been responsible. Peace and national unity are the furthest things from their minds. As we go forward and as leadership challenges to HH and UPND increase and escalate, there is bound to be more and more UPND instigated violence. And the youth leaders in this party have publicly told and warned us so.
Those are just pf thugs masquerading as UPND. Just lock them up and throw the keys in the acidic drum.