

Police Must Act Without Any Further Delay on Cadres Breaking the Law

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

It’s so traumatising to watch the video from Kasama where a District Administrative Officer ( DAO), Beauty Namukoko, was harassed, beaten and brutalized by UPND cadres at the government offices.

Preliminary reports indicate that the cadres accused the officer of frustrating the government youth empowerment scheme.

The Police do not need any pushing to quickly round-up and arrest these attackers.

These wanton acts in the name of Government or the ruling party must have ended on August 12th 2021.

Zambians overwhelmingly, rejected the issue of political party cadres acting above the law, committing crimes without fear of law enforcement agencies and abusing civil servants.

But we now have numerous reports that cadres are back in bus stations and markets.

The other day, the President personally witnessed this when traders at Munyaule Market, informed him of cadres illegally levying and harassing them.

To see this impunity rear its ugly head too early in this administration is of serious concern.

Someone is not doing their job or are conspiring to frustrate the presidential pronouncement to end this impunity.