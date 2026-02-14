POLICE MUST FIGHT CRIME, INSTEAD OF TRAILING ME – MAKEBI



PF presidential aspiring candidate Makebi Zulu says civil servants are struggling with debt because their salaries do not reflect the importance and demands of their work.





Makebi also says police officers should focus on fighting crime rather than trailing him.



Speaking on Kasama Radio, Wednesday, Makebi said once in power, civil servants would start getting paid well.





“The reason why civil servants have debts is not because they want to. The work they do is very important, and they do not find time to do something else. So for someone who does not have time to do side work, how are you going to help that person?

What they did by increasing [salaries by] K700, I even wrote on my Facebook page that this K700 increase will not do anything because civil servants have debts and you have not helped them at all. They have added 70 new constituencies, an MP earns more than K50,000 plus allowances, just for being in Parliament.

Even if they do not say anything, they get K6,000 allowance, and you want to increase the number of MPs plus 40 seats. What crime have civil servants committed? Why are you not increasing their pay even by 50 percent? Because if you did, you would not find even a nurse having to run a pharmacy to sell medicines, and then you accuse them of stealing medicines in hospitals because they want to have a business to earn a living,” said Zulu.





“If you add even 50 percent, they ask themselves why they should even steal. We think about the teachers, doctors, and the police who are busy following me everywhere I go. The police are supposed to be on the ground looking for offenders, not following me when I come to Kasama. I hold a meeting, and they say it is an illegal assembly.

Is that what the police are supposed to be doing? I feel bad for them. I know that is not what they want, and this is not what they should be doing, being commanded to follow me. ‘He has come that side, follow him, chase him’, that is not your work. When we get in power, we are going to make sure that they get paid well. Even the issue of corruption is caused by paying small money to people”.



News Diggers