Police Nab David Kazadi in Livingstone Just Before Showtime!





It was a regular sunny Thursday in the tourist capital of Livingstone. Birds were chirping, the sun was shining, and David Kazadi the filmmaker, head judge of The Icon, and lover of tailored suits was probably sipping his coffee thinking, “Which talented artists will I crown today?”





Well, the Lord had other plans. And so did the police.



Just hours before he was meant to judge aspiring stars, Kazadi found himself the center of an unexpected drama not on camera, but in cuffs.





uniformed officers intercepted him with the subtlety of a movie villain’s entrance. Fortunately, Kazadi’s black-tie elegance seemed to buy his team just enough time to ask, “Excuse us, but… what’s going on here?”





Now, the Zambia police are known for their no-nonsense approach-less tea and sympathy, more “get in the van, uzankambila kusogolo”But this time, they even had spare time to answer to a few questions according to a video that has gone viral on social media.





Now, Mr. Kazadi was previously arrested as he was linked to a recently leaked “video” involving him and a multi-talented model. The video, while showcasing… certain talents, was more steamy than cinematic.





After what sources describe as a “warning and caution,” Kazadi was released, possibly with his dignity still neatly folded in his breast pocket.





But the story doesn’t end there.



It is believe Mr. Kazadi may soon receive a complimentary, police-escorted road trip to Lusaka, where he’s reportedly wanted for further questioning. Whether he’ll ride first class or in the back of a police cruiser remains unclear, but one thing’s certain: this isn’t the kind of publicity The Icon was hoping for.- Muvi TV