POLICE NAB FEMALE SCAMMER OVER FAKE “FAST LOANS”

WHAT seemed like a dream of financial relief turned into a digital nightmare for James Banda, who fell victim to a cunning online loan scam carefully planned by Ugandan female crook.

But thanks to the swift action of the Cyber Security Task Force, the suspect behind the scheme may soon face the music.

According to police sources between March and May, the national Cybersecurity Task Force received a total of 82 reports of obtaining money by false pretense from a fraudulent Facebook account called ‘Fast Loan.’

Victims reported that an unknown female, using cellphone number 0774686253, obtained money during the loan application process through a scheme known as a security deposit service.

In this scheme, victims were made to pay 10 percent of the loan amount they were applying for.

Once payments were made, the woman would request the victims’ national ID and then block them, preventing any further contact.

Subsequently, the scammer would use the victims’ identities to apply for legitimate loans from different lending institutions without the victims’ knowledge.

Banda was one of the victims and reported the incident on May 31, alleging that an unknown woman phoned him promising a loan but demanding a “service charge” of K1,720 upfront.

Blinded by the promise of financial aid, Banda paid the fee, only to be left empty-handed. The loan turned out to be a cruel mirage.

After the matter was reported, undeterred, the Task Force sprang into action, following the digital trail left by the suspect’s phone number, they obtained call detail records that pointed towards a location in Lusaka’s Matero township.

Armed with this information, they swooped down and apprehended a female suspect identified as Harriet Nsubuga Lwanga, a 39-year-old Ugandan national.

Lwanga’s alleged arsenal of deception included four Itel cellphones, an Airtel SIM card believed to be the one used in the scam, and a stash of 10 MTN SIM cards, hinting at potentially wider operations.

All the seized items were secured under the watchful eye of Section 121(1) of the Zambian Criminal Procedure Code.

Currently detained at Lusaka Central Police Station, the woman from Kampala awaits transfer to the Copperbelt Division Headquarters, where the crime originated.

CAPTION: Lwanga pleads for mercy before being led into detention.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba June 19, 2024