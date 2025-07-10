POLICE OFFICERS IN K20,000 DAILY BRIBES AT KIKONGE – MASUMBA

… As NWP police chief says allegations were subject to investigations





By Mubanga Mubanga



Former Mufumbwe member of Parliament Steven Masumba has accused police officers guarding Kikonge Gold Mine of engaging in bribery from illegal miners, and depositing between K15,000 to K20,000 in their mobile money accounts through Airtel booths in Mufumbwe every day.





And Masumba urged the police not to move carelessly in the area as they risked being stoned because the people in Mufumbwe were very angry with them.





But North-Western Province police commanding officer Brighton Siwale said the allegations were subject to investigations so that the police could get to the bottom of the alleged corruption. He added that while defending the officers, “you can have one or two who are wrong.”





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Monday, Masumba said money was exchanging hands between the miners and police, with deposits of between K15,000 to



