Police officers resignations jumped 35% after  Zohran Mamdani Win

POLICE OFFICERS HEAD FOR THE HILLS IN NYC AFTER MAMDANI WIN





NYPD resignations jumped 35% last month, with 245 officers quitting just as Zohran Mamdani clinched the mayor’s race.





The head of the NYPD’s protest response unit retired the very next day.



Morale? In the basement. Union leaders say officers are rattled by Mamdani’s plans to dismantle key units, strip the commissioner of disciplinary power, and replace cops with social workers on emergency calls.





Mamdani says he wants a “new approach” to public safety, but cops are bracing for chaos.



One officer asked, “What happens when the guy with a knife doesn’t want therapy?”





Even new recruits are drying up, with a police consultant saying, “Nobody wants to be a New York City cop.”





Would they be right to fear Mamdani will defund the police after taking a knee for Black Lives Matter? Stranger things have happened.



Source: New York Post