POLICE OPEN DOCKET AGAINST FORMER DPP



POLICE in Mongu have opened a docket against former Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP, Lillian Siyunyi for failure to change ownership of a motor vehicle she bought from Government.





This was after the vehicle still registered under the Ministry of Works and Supply, driven by a Dickson Tembo of Lusaka was impounded in Mongu.





Western Province Police Commissioner Rae Hamoonga says the Toyota Landcruiser BAF 9051 was impounded after it was discovered with expired road tax, insurance certificate, test certificate as well as the driver’s failure to obey a traffic signal.





Mr. Hamoonga says the owner will be required to answer to the offences of failure to change ownership and to insure the motor vehicle in accordance with the Road Traffic Act.





He told ZNBC news that the vehicle was part of the four intercepted which were being driven in a convoy of Mporokoso Member of Parlaiment Brian Mundubile after they by-passed a random traffic inspection point along Limulunga Road in Mongu District despite being signalled to stop.





Mr. Hamoonga said the vehicles were later intercepted along the Mongu Lusaka Road following a pursuit by traffic officers.





He said the four drivers were directed to Mongu Central Police Station where they were formally charged for various traffic offences under the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.





Mr. Hamoonga said the traffic regulations are in place to ensure public safety and must be adhered to at all times.





He has encouraged the public to comply with traffic officers and all road traffic regulations.