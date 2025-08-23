CONTAINER USED AS SANGALALA POLICE POST STOLEN



……recovered in Makeni



Lusaka… Friday August 22, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)





The Zambia Police Service has recovered a container that was previously used as Sangalala Police Post after it was stolen in Lusaka.





Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the development in a statement issued to Smart Eagles that, the incident was reported to Balmoral Police Station on August 21, 2025, around 17:45 hours by Nancy Nambela Nakaponda, 58, of Roma Park.





Mr. Hamoonga explained that the stolen property was a 40-foot container, painted white, blue and green, valued at K75,000.



The facility had initially been donated to the Zambia Police Service by a Chinese national and was being used as Sangalala Police Post.





“Following the death of the donor, his widow, who is the complainant, demanded that the Police should pay K80,000 in order to continue using the facility. After several meetings with the Lusaka Division Command failed to resolve the matter, Police operations were relocated to Bonaventure Police Post, leaving the container vacant,” Mr. Hamoonga stated.





He said officers quickly moved in after receiving the report and managed to intercept the container at Makeni Grey Zulu near Oasis Fuel Station along 70/70 Road.





He added that it was found loaded on a crane truck, registration number BBC 9361, driven by Nevers Njovu, 36, of Garden House.





“Upon interview, the driver revealed that he had been booked by William Kabonde, 42, of Linda Compound, a paralegal officer at Aston Kasongo Patrick, a Human Rights & Labour Consultant of Lusaka. Also on board was Trywell Muyembe, 29, of Garden House, who had been picked up to help load the container,” Mr. Hamoonga said.





He disclosed that the truck was impounded and all three occupants were detained. Kabonde has since been charged with theft, while investigations continue regarding the other suspects.





Preliminary inquiries indicate that the container was destined for Chinika Industrial Area.





Mr. Hamoonga added that both the impounded crane truck and the recovered container are currently secured at Bonaventure Police Post.





“The Zambia Police Service wishes to assure members of the public that we remain committed to bringing perpetrators of crime to book and safeguarding property,” Mr. Hamoonga said.