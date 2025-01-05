POLICE PRESS STATEMENT: SUDDEN AND UNNATURAL DEATH FROM FIRE INCIDENT – CHAISA POLICE POST



Lusaka, January 4, 2025



The Zambia Police Service, through Chaisa Police Post, received a report of a tragic fire incident that resulted in the sudden and unnatural deaths of four family members.



The report was filed today, January 4, 2025, at approximately 0220 hours by Grace Nyirenda, aged 35, of house number B320, Mandevu Compound.





According to the report, her grandmother, Iled Phiri, aged 67, and three grandchildren, Eunice Ngoma, aged 23, Ireen Tembo, aged 34, and Blessings Mpalo, aged 17, all of the same household in Chaisa Compound, were burnt to death after their house caught fire at approximately 0130 hours.



Initial investigations reveal that the deceased Iled Phiri, the homeowner, retired to bed on the evening of yesterday January 3, 2025 at approximately 1900 hours, leaving the door unlocked and a candle lit due to a power outage. Her three grandchildren reportedly left the house to drink at Waleta Bar in Chaisa.





At approximately midnight, the grandchildren were seen leaving the bar, intoxicated, and returned home. They failed to extinguish the lit candle before going to bed. Subsequently, the candle is suspected to have ignited a fire that gutted the house. Tragically, all four family members were burnt and died on the spot.



Neighbors who noticed smoke coming from the house alerted other residents and informed the police. The Fire Brigade was also called and managed to extinguish the fire. Upon visiting the scene, police found the four bodies burnt beyond recognition.





The deceased have been identified as follows:



Iled Phiri aged 67 – Grandmother and homeowner.

Eunice Ngoma aged 23 – Granddaughter.

Ireen Tembo aged 34 – Granddaughter.

Blessings Mpalo aged 17 – Granddaughter.



The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary, pending postmortem examinations.





An Inquiry File has been opened, and investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the fire.





The Zambia Police Service urges the public to exercise caution when using open flames such as candles, especially during power outages, and to ensure proper safety measures are followed to prevent such tragedies.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER