Police raided my house over suspicions I got Dollars from a former DRC president – Ndola mayor.





Ndola mayor Jones Kalyati has disclosed that a combined team of Law Enforcement Agencies ( LEAs) raided his house because they suspected that he received a bag of United States Dollars from a named former Democratic Republic of Congo president.





And Kalyati in his capacity as PF Ndola district chairman has questioned where Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis got the audacity, authority and courage of a “cockroach” for her to start making laws when she is not a lawmaker.





Last month, Kalyati said the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) raided Kalyati’s house while he was in Lusaka to mourn former president Edgar Lungu.





He disclosed that the officers collected from his house white books for vehicles, letters of offers from the council and the title deeds as well as Zesco receipts for connection of power at a plot.





Asked on the latest regarding the raid, Kalyati said he had never heard from the officers and had not gone there to find out why they raided his house.





He, however, said he had discovered why they went to his house.



“So I have discovered … that I was spotted in Congo on the Congo side in Sakanya and then I met



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-raided-my-house-over-suspicions-i-got-dollars-from-a-former-drc-president-ndola-mayor/