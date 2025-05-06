POLICE RECAPTURE 5 OF 41 DETAINEES THAT ESCAPED FROM NAKONDE POLICE CUSTODY ON SUNDAY

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE



PRESS STATEMENT



RECATURE OF ESCAPEES FROM NAKONDE POLICE STATION



May 05, 2025-The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm the recapture of five (05) escapees following an incident of escape from lawful custody which occurred on May 04,2025 at approximately 16:00 hours at Nakonde Police Station.





The incident was officially reported at 16:05 hours by Mr. Mayumbelo Muzumi, the Officer-in-Charge at Nakonde Police Station. According to the report, a total of forty-one (41) suspects—comprising convicts, remandees, persons pending court appearance, and those under active investigation—escaped after overpowering the officer on duty.





Brief Incident Overview:

On the material day, Officers reported for the day shift at Nakonde Police Station. At around 16:00 hours, an officer proceeded to deliver the routine meal (nshima) to the suspects in custody. However, upon opening the male cells, he was ambushed, pulled inside the cell block, and subdued by the suspects who then fled through the main cell door.





The escapees include individuals charged and convicted for serious offences such as murder, aggravated robbery, defilement, stock theft, and trafficking in psychotropic substances.



Recapture Efforts:

Following the escape, a docket of case was promptly opened and officers were immediately dispatched to the field. As of 17:00 hours on the same day, five suspects had been successfully re-apprehended. These include:





A male juvenile(18) – previously facing a charge of Theft.

A male juvenile aged (15) – previously facing a charge of Vandalism.

Singoyi Stainely (62) – facing a charge of Murder.

Edward Sikanyika (33) – facing a charge of Murder.

Chimwemwe Ng’ambi (21) – facing a charge of Murder.



During the operation, Chimwemwe Ng’ambi, who was charged with murder, sustained a gunshot wound to the right pelvic area while attempting to resist arrest. He was immediately transported to Nakonde District Hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention. His condition is reported to be stable.



The remaining four recaptured suspects have since been securely re-detained in police custody and will be processed accordingly.





The Zambia Police Service has intensified its manhunt operations and officers remain on high alert as efforts continue to locate and apprehend the remaining escapees. We urge members of the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious movements or information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees to the nearest police station.





The Service reiterates its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that those who seek to subvert the justice system are brought to book without delay.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER