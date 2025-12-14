POLICE RELEASE KASONDE MWENDA AFTER BILL 7 PROTEST

‎Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Kasonde Mwenda has been released from Police custody after being detained for staging a protest against the controversial Bill 7 being advanced by the Government.



‎Mr. Kasonde was detained last Friday together with party Spokesperson Suzyo Mbale and Trustee Ednah Ngoma after protesting against Bill 7 at Parliament.



‎The trior was released from Police custody on Sunday afternoon after being charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.



‎”We are out. We were detained at Lusaka Central Police. We paid admission of guilty after being charged for conduct likely to cause breach of peace. We were arrested despite the same Police granting us a permit to protest,” Mr. Kasonde told Radio Icengelo News by phone on Sunday evening.



‎He vowed to continue opposing Bill 7 which was recently taken back to Parliament by the Government.



‎Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Mr Kasonde said:”Thank you all that stood with us during our 3 days incarceration at Lusaka Central Police Station by this shameless Ruthless UPND regime and hypocritical leader who lies with a straight face that he respects the law when infact not.”





‎”On Friday, we had the permit but the same police he sent to arrest us are the same ones who gave us the permit. We did no wrong. We won’t give up. We forgive but won’t forget. Zambia remains a democracy and our rights will be respected at all cost. Evil bill 7 must fall.WhereverWherever we want to go our feet will take us,” Mr. Mwenda wrote.

