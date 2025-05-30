POLICE SAY KAPIRI WOMAN LIED ABOUT ABANDONED CHILD TO GET MONEY AND FOOD

POLICE SAY KAPIRI WOMAN LIED ABOUT ABANDONED CHILD TO GET MONEY AND FOOD

Police have dismissed a viral video on social media that claimed a woman in Kapiri Mposhi was left with an abandoned baby by a passerby.



Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says investigations have shown that the woman is actually the child’s biological mother. She allegedly made up the story to get money and food from well-wishers.


“The video caused unnecessary panic. We urge the public to stop sharing false and unverified information online, as it wastes police time and causes alarm,” said Hamoonga.

May 30, 2025

