POLICE SECRETLY RECRUIT 1000 OFFICERS … IG says 4000 were recruited, contrary to 3000 announced to Zambians

People should not be disqualified from employment just because they are related to someone in government, says Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba when responding to information that police have secretly recruited 1000 police officers with connections to senior government and UPND officials.

And Musamba said police recruited 4000 police officers from the over 30,000… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-secretly-recruit-1000-officers/