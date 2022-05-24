The Zambia Police Service Commission has promoted 150 police officers in Southern Province to various ranks.

Commission Chairperson, Peter Machungwa said the promotion is as a result of exceptional performance and prolonged stay in one rank.

Dr. Machungwa was speaking in Choma after the Commission concluded a tour of Southern Province to interact with officers on a number of issues pertaining to their welfare.

He said the tour was aimed at putting into operation the provisions of the decentralization policy as provided for by the constitution Act number two of 2016 and act number 10 of the Service Commission Act.

Dr. Machungwa has further disclosed that following the tour of the province, the Commission has established five human resource management committees in the Police Service and one in the Immigration Department to look into the welfare of officers.