POLICE SHOULD HAVE ISSUED A CALL OUT……they traumatized the former first family with over 200 police officers and heavy military vehicles – Musoma

POLICE SHOULD HAVE ISSUED A CALL OUT

……they traumatized the former first family with over 200 police officers and heavy military vehicles – Mr. Musoma

By Scope Reporter

Zambia Republican Party Wright Musoma has condemned the conduct by the police of treating the former first lady like a criminal.

Mr. Musoma alleged that the new dawn government treated the former first family too harsh and ended up traumatizing them with the heavy presence of police and military vehicles.

He wondered why they sent over 200 police officers to the former president’s house to get a law abiding citizen Mrs. Esther Lungu who just needed a call out to answer to the allegations.

Mr. Musoma said this during a media briefing this morning. He slso expressed shock that the republican president has not said anything about the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report that has revealed over K6 billion which was misappropriated.

“Let the president disclose those that are in the FIC report who have squared tax payers money,” he advi